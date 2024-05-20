Man Throws Acid On Younger Brother, Wife, 2 Kids Over Property Dispute In Bikaner

Bikaner: Due to an ongoing property dispute, a man allegedly threw acid on his younger brother and three other family members including two children in Nokha police station area of Bikaner on Sunday night.

The four including Ashok, his wife and children sustained grievous burns and were admitted to the Trauma Centre of PBM Hospital, where they are presently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place when Ashok, a resident of Mandi Employees Colony in Nokha and his family were sleeping. Ashok said his elder brother threw acid at them from the window. "At first I did not understand what was thrown at us and could only feel a burning sensation. When my wife and kids started shouting out in pain, I realised that acid was thrown at us. We immediately came out of our house," Ashok said.

With the help of neighbours, they were taken to Nokha Hospital, from where they were referred to Bikaner after first-aid. Presently, they are undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre of PBM Hospital.

On information, a police team reached PBM Hospital. Aditya Kakade, an officer of Nokha police station said prima facie it seems that the incident occurred following a dispute over property between two brothers. "The victim's statement could not be recorded as he is undergoing treatment," Kakade said.