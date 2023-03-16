Farakka/Bolpur (West Bengal): Sultana Khatun and Moushumi Dolui might be living in two different parts of West Bengal but a strange uniqueness binds them together. Dolui who is still in her teens and Khatun who has just crossed it have fought against all the odds to sit for the ongoing Higher Secondary examination. When Khatun fled from her home and reached the police station for help because her in-laws were against her giving the examination, Moushumi left her father’s dead body at home to complete her English examination.

The 20-year-old housewife named Sultana Khatun from Bindugram, under Farakka police station of Murshidabad, ran away from her house and approached the police after her in-laws prevented her from appearing for her higher secondary exams. Sultana, who had her examination centre at New Farakka High School, had been preparing for her exams but her husband and other family members opposed her decision to take the exam.

According to sources, Sultana's in-laws had hidden her admit card and books and even locked her up on Wednesday evening to prevent her from taking the examination. But Sultana was determined to take the examination and eventually fled the house on Thursday morning to reach the Farakka police station. She narrated her ordeal to the police, who arranged for her to take the exam.

“I love to study and I wanted to give my examination but my in-laws and my husband had strong reservations about this. They took away my books and my admit card. Finally, I decided to go to the police. I wanted to give my examination desperately. I want to continue with my studies,” Sultana said.

After hearing Sultana's story, the police have filed a complaint against her in-laws, including her husband- Bunty Sheikh, for preventing her from appearing for her examinations. The police also helped Sultana to take the English test.

“After speaking to Sultana, we went to their home and found the bag in a bush behind the house. The admit card was inside the bag. We took her to the examination centre and requested the school authorities to allow her to attend the examination. They readily agreed and she could finally give her examination,” the inspector-in-charge of Farakka police station said.

If Sultans shows her desperation to continue with her studies, then Moushumi certainly shows her grit and resilience. The 12th standard student of Paruldanga Shikshiniketan Ashram Vidyalaya in Bolpur, West Bengal postponed the cremation of her father to give her examination.

Moushumi Dolui lost her father to cardiac arrest at 4 am on Thursday, the day of her English examination for the Higher Secondary Examination. Despite the loss of her father, Moushumi was determined to appear for her examination and fulfill her father's dream of seeing her succeed. With the help of her neighbors, she reached the Bolpur Shailbala High School for Girls, where she took the examination like everyone else.

After finishing her examination, Moushumi returned home to attend her father's last rites. His body was taken to the Shuknagar crematorium in Bhubandanga, where Moushumi joined her relatives and neighbors. Moushumi's father, Ashtam Dalui, was a resident of Ward No. 10 Makrampur of Bolpur Municipality, and the family lived with his wife and two daughters. Ashtam had a dream that Moushumi would excel in her examinations and get good marks. To fulfill her father's dream, Moushumi put aside her grief and took the English exam.

According to Moushumi's uncle, Subhash Dalui, "Education comes first. So, she left her father's body and went to take the examination. Very shocking! Moushumi asked me 'what to do uncle?' We all sent her to take the exam. Dada (elder brother) wanted her daughter to study."

The headmistress of Shailbala High Girls' School, Ruby Ghosh, praised Moushumi's strength and determination, saying, "Even though the biggest support in her life was gone, she took the examination. We congratulate her for showing such a strong heart. We have also taken care of the girl."

Moushumi still has four more Higher Secondary examinations to complete, and it is admirable that she did not let her father's passing prevent her from pursuing her academic goals. Despite the tragedy that she and her family have experienced, Moushumi's courage and determination are an inspiration to us all.