Kolkata: A singer could not get his lines right while singing the National Anthem at a meeting of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. The singer omitted the line 'Tab Shubo Name Jage' and sang 'Tab Shubo Ashish Mage' twice. All said and done, the singer has sung the national anthem wrongly that too in a full public meeting. The incident happened on stage at the conclusion of the TMC public meeting at Mathabhanga on Saturday.

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool MP and All India General Secretary of the party, was present on the occasion there along with other leaders. A portion of the video has surfaced. BJP state president Dr. Sukant Majumdar posted it on social media and made it go viral. The video was posted separately by the state BJP. Naturally, he did not miss the opportunity to taunt the opposition Trinamool camp and the All India General Secretary.

Sukant Majumdar posted part of the video on Twitter and wrote, "What is going on, Abhishek? You can't even respect the national anthem? Can't sing it properly? Singing the national anthem wrong is disrespecting it. Shame on you." It is evident from this that political leaders are not leaving any opportunity to target opponents during instances of such lapses in singing national anthem.