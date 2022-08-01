Cooch Behar (West Bengal): Ten pilgrims have been electrocuted due to a short circuit in a pickup van in which they were travelling. According to police, the incident happened on Monday around 12 am due to a short circuit in the wiring of the generator of the DJ system in the van. Soon after the incident, the pilgrims were rushed to the hospital where 16 people out of 27 in the van were referred to Jalpaiguri hospital for treatment as they sustained minor injuries in the incident.

"The incident took place at Dharla Bridge under Mekhliganj Police Station limits when the pickup van was proceeding towards Jalpesh. The preliminary inquiry revealed that the mishap might have taken due to the short circuit in the wiring of the generator (DJ system), which was fitted in the back of the vehicle," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Matabhanga, Amit Varma.

"They injured have been shifted to the Changrabandha BPHC. The Medical Officer referred 16 out of 27 persons to the Jalpaiguri District hospital for better treatment. They suffered minor burn injuries, but they have to undergo a thorough check-up. In all, 10 people have been declared dead by the Medical Officer," the police said.

He informed that all of the passengers belonged to Sitalkuchi PS area and their families have been informed about the tragic incident. "The vehicle has been seized, but the driver fled the spot after the accident. Senior officers were present at the spot. Police are coordinating for relief and assistance," Varma said. Further investigation into the mishap is underway.