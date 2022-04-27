Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu): A total of 11 devotees were electrocuted during the Appar temple chariot procession at Kalimedu village in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur on Wednesday. The temple chariot accidentally came in contact with a high-voltage electric wire when the chariot was returning to the temple after the festival, resulting in the death of 11 devotees, including children while several others were injured.

The remote village of Kalimedu celebrates the Sathaya festival annually during the Tamil month of Chitirai. The 94th three-day Sathaya festival began on Tuesday and the chariot procession was started on Wednesday early in the morning. At around 3:15 am, the chariot took the main road when it came in contact with a high-transmission wire, resulting in the electrocution of several people. Ten of them, including an ex-military man and two children, died on the spot while 14 others were taken to a hospital. One of the children breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Thanjavur District Collector Dinesh Ponraj reached the hospital and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and asked the doctors to provide necessary treatment to the injured. According to locals, the accident took place 15 minutes before the chariot was set to reach the final destination. The locals attributed the huge toll to water being poured on the street during the procession. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister Anbil Mahesh are set to travel to Thanjavur to offer condolences to the families of the victims. The Tamil Nadu government has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.