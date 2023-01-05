Kolkata: The daunting task of childbirth without professional medical support was carried out by a woman with assistance from locals in Kolkata on Wednesday on the road, after the mother in question developed severe labour pains while travelling to a hospital. The pregnant woman, identified as Aliya Bibi, was crossing the Tollygunge locality on her way to the MR Bangur Hospital in the city when her labour pains intensified.

According to eyewitnesses, on hearing the woman's screams , local resident Anita Vardhan rushed to the spot and sought information about the incident. A mother herself, Vardhan said she did not waste time when she noticed that the baby's head was coming out. A homemaker who delivers food to people's residence for a living, the latter was assisted by others in the area in the process.

Also read: Bengal to serve chicken, fruits in mid-day meals for four months

"Though the baby came out with little effort, at first it didn't cry. I got really scared because I am a mother, too, and know exactly what happens at that time. But then I remembered that even when I had my baby, she didn't cry at first. My daughter cried after being straightened and patted on the back. I used that previous experience and succeeded in my effort," she said while speaking to ETV Bharat.

"Then I collected a blade and washed it in hot water and did the rest of the work of post-childbirth. During that time we noticed that mother (Aliya) was slowly falling asleep. But after the blood drained out, she recovered. Then I gave her my clothes and sent her to the hospital," Following the incident, both mother and newborn were admitted to the hospital with assistance from police personnel and are doing fine at the moment.