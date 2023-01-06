Siliguri (West Bengal): In an incident similar to Kanjhawala hit and run, a bike rider was killed after hit and dragged by a dumper along with his bike for several meters on the road. Both the vehicles caught fire in the incident that took place on National Highway 31 near Gate 2 of North Bengal University on Thursday night.

Also read: Kanjhawala case: Owner of Maruti Baleno car that dragged Anjali for 12 kms arrest

Police officials say that an investigation into this incident has already begun and a manhunt has been launched to find the absconding driver. The deceased bike rider has been identified as Anant Saha. It is alleged that the dumper entered the highway from the wrong side leading to the collision with the biker who died of bleeding injuries.