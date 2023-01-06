New Delhi: The Delhi Police Friday arrested the owner of the Maruti Baleno car under which Anjali was dragged for 12 kilometers on New Years' day. The sixth accused in the case is named Ashutosh, the police revealed in a press conference on Thursday. The police also revealed two more people were involved in the incident as 'suspects' in the horrid Kanjhawala 'hit and drag' case.

"In (the) Sultanpuri case, sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said. Earlier, the police had arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal in the case. The police is in the lookout for Ankush Khanna, who had also allegedly tried to protect the five accused. The CP said that the owner as well as Ankush had attempted to tamper with the evidence.

The Delhi Police informed that they have traced an exchange of over 25 calls between Anjali and Nidhi from December 29 to 31. Pointing out that the statements given by the accused are not adding up the CP said, "The CCTV footage found from different places are not falling into a sequence as per the sketched timeline. As the investigation progresses, we may resort to lie detector test and narco test of the accused to get the truth out."

Meanwhile, on Thursday a Delhi court remanded the police custody of the five accused in the case for four days. The police needed to establish the nearly 13-km-long route the accused had taken to traverse in two hours on that fateful night.

Anjali, 20 years old, was hit by a car after she left a hotel in a scooty with a 'friend', soon after ringing in the New Year. Anjali's leg got entangled under the wheels of the car. She remained trapped in the undercarriage and was dragged for around 12 kilometers through the streets of Delhi. It has been revealed that the driver was in an inebriated state and kept on driving in panic in a bid to shake her off.