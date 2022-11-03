Kolkata: In protest against the increasing number of dengue deaths in West Bengal, the BJP Yuva Morcha took out a procession from city headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Thursday.

However, before they could reach the KMC headquarters, the BJP contingent was prevented from entering the building. The procession was led by Dr. Indranil Khan and Agnimitra Paul.

"We have seen during the pandemic that the doctors and hospital authorities were instructed not to write COVID in case of a death. Similarly, now the doctors have been instructed to write 'unknown fever' and not dengue by the state government," Agnimitra alleged.

Also read: BJP alleges MoS Home's convoy attacked in Cooch Behar, police claim 'minor scuffle'

"No truth can be written here under the TMC government. Women will get raped, but when they go to police stations to report, FIRs won't be filed because if it is registered then the government won't be able to shirk responsibility. They are just putting everything under the carpet," Paul said.

The BJP leader was furious with the kind of administrative lacuna in the state and said that's why they hit the streets on Thursday. Taking a dig at the KMC's functioning she said, "Let the KMC say what they have done in the wards. You are not doing any work and the people are suffering and kids are dying. This government is busy organising khela and mela (games and fairs)."