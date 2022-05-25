West Bengal: The Development Bank of Austria has partnered with the National Mission for Clean Ganga and will fund a project for the development of sewage treatment infrastructure at Maheshtala in West Bengal, according to an official release.

The project aims to stop the flow of sewage into the river from Maheshtala town situated on the eastern bank of River Ganga.

According to the Jal Shakti Ministry, which supervises the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the project includes a 35 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant, 4 pumping stations, 6 diversion structures, repair, and rehabilitation work, and 15 years of operation and maintenance and will cost Rs. 273.52 crores.

The pact is an Escrow Agreement between the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, Maheshtala Waste Water Management Private Limited, and the Union Bank of India.

The Development Bank of Austria is financing Maheshtala Waste Water Management Private Limited, which will be responsible for the entire development and operation of both sewerage networks and STPs for 15 years of the concession period. The payment during the operations period will be subject to the achievement of Key Performance Indicators in terms of treated wastewater quality for the STPs.

The second agreement is a Substitution Agreement between NMCG, KMDA, MWWMPL, and the Development Bank of Austria. The project is under Hybrid Annuity Mode, wherein 40 percent of the construction cost will be paid during the 24-month construction period. The balance of 60 percent will be paid as quarterly annuities along with interest and operation and maintenance costs over a period of 15 years.

The agreements were signed in the presence of the Director-General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, G Asok Kumar, Austrian Ambassador Katharina Wieser, and Austrian Trade Commissioner Hans-Jörg Hörtnagl, and West Bengal officials.