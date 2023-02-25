Darjeeling: In a major restructuring of the recruitment process, the Indian Army has introduced a mandatory computer-based online exam candidates have to clear if he/she wants to join the forces. The online test will be followed by the physical ability test. "Technology has improved our lives a lot. Earlier, only a physical test was conducted during recruitment. Now onwards, there will be an online written test prior to the physical test. The applicants have to pay Rs 250 when they fill their forms," Colonel K Sandeep Kumar, Director General (Recruitment) of the Indian Army said at a press conference at Sevak Military Station at Indian Army's north Bengal headquarters on Saturday.

Online applications will be accepted for joining Agniveer in Indian Army's Agnipath scheme from February 16 to March 15 this year. Candidates can apply through the official website. The computer-based online exam of the applicants will be conducted in around 175 to 180 centres across the country from April 17 to 30. The centre for conducting the computer-based online exam for north Bengal is Siliguri Army camp while candidates from Sikkim can appear for it in Gangtok.

Read also: Change in Agniveer recruitment process: Candidates need to appear in CEE; read details here

Only those candidates, who clear the online exam, will be called for physical test. After qualifying the physical test, they will be called for the medical tests. The move to conduct online computer-based exam is aimed at streamlining the entire recruitment process. Meanwhile, the army has started a campaign drive in various schools and colleges to attract young men and women to join the army. A help desk number has also been launched for the purpose.