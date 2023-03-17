Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand):A snow leopard has been spotted in the Nelong valley of Gangotri National Park in Uttarakhand. The sighting was captured by Major Binu V S of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) on his camera near Pagalnale in the valley. This is the first time this year that a snow leopard has been spotted in the area. The sighting has brought good news to wildlife lovers as it indicates that the big cats are thriving in the region.

According to official sources, Gangotri National Park is home to more than 35 snow leopards. The Wildlife Institute has installed 65 camera traps in the Nelong and Jadung areas of the Nelang valley. The Gangotri National Park Administration has also installed 40 camera traps in Nelong Valley in Kedartal, Gomukh Track, and Bhairon Ghati areas. These cameras will be removed after the park gates open on April 1.

Deputy Director of Gangotri National Park, RN Pandey, said "The sighting of the snow leopard in the camera footage indicates that the national park is completely safe for snow leopards and other wild animals. He also added that the sighting of the snow leopard brings good news to wildlife lovers".

This sighting follows the spotting of a snow leopard in February near the Srinagar-Leh National Highway. Rahul Krishna, the president of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh, captured the rare sight of the snow leopard feasting on its prey.

The snow leopard is a rare and elusive big cat that is found in the mountains of Central and South Asia. The animal is listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. The animal is threatened by habitat loss, poaching, and climate change.

The sighting of the snow leopard in the Nelong valley of Gangotri National Park is a positive sign for the conservation of the species. The installation of camera traps in the park has proved to be a successful tool for monitoring the population of snow leopards and other wildlife in the region. It is essential to continue efforts to protect the habitat of these big cats to ensure their survival for future generations.