Leh: A snow leopard was spotted enjoying its prey near the Srinagar-Leh National Highway. The rare sight of the 'grey ghost' eating its kill was captured on Wednesday by Rahul Krishna, the president of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh. The sighting brings good news to wildlife lovers due to the rarity.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Rahul Krishna said, "I spotted a snow leopard eating its kill in Fay village. This village is about 25 km from Leh. I captured the rare sight with my camera. The snow leopard was preying on a blue sheep, a local wild sheep found in the mountainous regions."

The snow leopards have to scale steep slopes to hunt their prey. Their thick silver-grey coat, spotted with black rosettes helps them to camouflage in the rocky, snow-clad mountains. Because of their ability to camouflage, they become almost invisible, which is why snow leopards are often referred to as the "ghost of the mountains", he explained.

There is limited evidence for the prevalence of snow leopard habitats in the regions of Ladakh and Tibet. The 'grey ghosts' are fighting for their survival and the government must take necessary steps to protect them, Krishna said. Talking about the video, Krishna said, "the leopard was ripping off the skin of its prey when I saw it almost 100 meters from the National Highway."

I am sure the snow leopard will come here again tomorrow as it had eaten only half of its prey. It will come to eat the rest tomorrow. I will be prepared to capture that moment. I did not expect to see a snow leopard here, but right there in front of me was one of the world's rarest big cats. I was lucky to have spotted a snow leopard here, an enthusiastic Krishna added.