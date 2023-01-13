Dehradun: Expressing grave concerns on the deteriorating situation in Joshimath, the environmentalists here have drawn comparisons between the Uttarakhand's 'sinking town' and the devastating Kedarnath floods. They are hinting at the possibility of 'moraines' of debris, soil and rock being behind the frequent landslides in Joshimath. Moraine landforms result from moving moving glaciers.

As of now, all further construction work has been stopped in Joshimath following the land subsidence troubles. Comparing the Joshimath situation with the Kedarnath floods, environmentalist JP Maithani of Uttarakhand said that both incidents are not mutually exclusive. He said that the Kedarnath flash floods were a wake-up call but we neglected it. The Joshimath issue is a result of burdening mountainous regions with heavy construction work. The environmentalist expressed concerns over the protracted problem of land sinking in Joshimath.

Referring to the Mishra committee report on the continuous shifting of land in Joshimath, environmentalists have shown concerns over the reconstruction of Kedarnath after the 2013 flash floods. The committee report took into consideration all the documents and talks about the sinking town of Joshimath. The report further substantiates the moraine theory behind the present-day land subsidence issue.

Many experts are of the belief that Joshimath is settled on the debris of old landslides and this is the reason why the land is sinking. Along with Joshimath, the same phenomenon of land subsidence is also being reported from other areas of Uttarakhand including Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri and Karanprayag.

