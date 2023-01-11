Dehradun: Following land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath which led to several hundreds of citizens being evacuated from the danger zone, a state government official on Wednesday noted that a committee would be formed by National Thermal Power Power Corporation (NTPC) to investigate the role, if any, of the tunnel dug for the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel power project behind the land collapse.

"NTPC has been directed by the Central Government to conduct a proper investigation into the issue. It has also sought a report regarding the matter," said Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar. The latter also noted that the administration had formed a 'multi-disciplinary team' consisting officials from five different organizations, who will conduct risk assessment in and around Joshimath.

The power company had earlier issued a statement, claiming the tunnel had "nothing to do" with the land subsidence. "NTPC wants to inform with full responsibility that the tunnel has nothing to do with the landslide happening in Joshimath city. In such an odd situation, the company expresses its sympathy and sensitivity to the people of Joshimath city," it said. "It is clarified that the tunnel constructed by NTPC is not passing under Joshimath town," NTPC added.

Seismic equipment are being installed in the town to map the soil profile and structure, to understand whether any changes have taken place in the flow of water and other geological changes, he added. However, Kumar noted that the biggest task at hand was to ensure those who are affected, and are still in the area, were immediately evacuated to shelters.

Meanwhile, the state government announced interim assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to each family on Wednesday. Speaking about future monetary assistance from the government, the Disaster Management Secretary said an additional Rs 50,000 would be provided as transportation cost at the moment. "Future relief packages would be structured later depending on the situation at hand," he added.