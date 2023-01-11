Tehri (Uttarakhand): The situation is alarming in Tehri lake area. Several houses despite being located far away from the lake are showing cracks. Not attending to the problem will have a spiraling effect. "So, it is the high time that policy planners or stakeholders should sit together and formulate new rehabilitation policy. People living in affected areas should be shifted to safer places," said Dr SP Sati.

Speaking about fluctuating water level in the lake which is causing activities in the surrounding hills, Dr Sati, said, "With the help of sophisticated instruments we have measured activities in the surrounding hills. Rise in water level is exerting pressure on nearby hills. The fluctuation in water level is also triggering activities in the hills closer to the lake."

He also said that these findings needed further investigation. "We did not know what will happen in future. But several research findings suggested that filling and emptying of reservoir induce tremors in several parts of the world. So no one knows for sure. More research is required," he added.