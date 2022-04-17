Kotdwar: Harivansh Rai Bachchan Prabodhan Pratishthan, an NGO based out of Maharashtra's Latur district which celebrates the noted poet and literary personality, has adopted Birmoli, the village of origin for late CDS Vipin Rawat, located in Uttarakhand's Pauri-Garhwal district. The NGO representatives said that they wanted to develop the village as a tourist destination. Alongside Birmoli, Sain and Mathara villages which come under Birmoli Gram Panchayat, too have been adopted by the organization.

Upon reaching the village, HBPP officials interacted with local school students and teachers, local administration officials, village Headmen and other government representatives. A tribute was paid to the late CDS Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who passed away due to a chopper crash back in 2021. Stating their purpose, the team of representatives noted that they wanted to develop the area and bring back those who had moved elsewhere so that they could live comfortably in the Uttarakhand settlement.

"General Bipin Rawat wished to come back to his village after retirement, and develop education, healthcare and employment facilities to prevent people from moving away elsewhere. He fully wanted to dedicate his time here. After we, as a nation, suffered this irreparable loss, HBPP has come forward and adopted Bermoli and other villages under the Bermoli Gram Panchayat.

Considerable work is required right now. We estimate another year is necessary for the development of the area. We want to largely focus on education. The school system is good, but we want to start an English medium school here," Nibritti Yadav, Founder of the NGO, said.

He further informed that various development works will be done in the area, including the construction of General Bipin Rawat Hospital, Lt Gen Laxman Singh Rawat Inter College, Smt. Madhulika Rawat Balika Sainik School among others.

Students at the local primary and secondary school, meanwhile, were given bicycles and tablets to better access resources and commute to the school easily. "The organization has provided cycles and tablets to our students, as this is a bit of a remote area and they need to travel from faraway places", Deepak Negi, a teacher at the school said.