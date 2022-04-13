Srinagar (J&K): There are several inspiring stories of women in Kashmir who have overcome social and cultural barriers to bring about significant social and economic reforms in their communities. Among them is 31-year-old Tawheeda Akhtar, who hails from the Gund Husi Bhat area of ​​Laway Pora on the outskirts of Srinagar, where she was born and raised in a humble family.

Because her father was a labourer, it was difficult for him to manage the family expenses and the children's education. Tawheeda studied at a local government school till class 12. However, due to financial constraints, she could not continue her education. She enrolled in a sewing technology course at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Bemina and won first place and learnt the art of sewing and cutting.

"It was very difficult for me to pursue my studies. My father was a labourer and I could not afford higher education. I was interested in making myself skilled. There was a time when I didn't even have a bus fare. But I did not give up and I wanted my other siblings to get more education," she said. "My vision is very clear. I want to be a strong support system for my father. As the eldest child, it is my responsibility too. Without passion, you have nothing," she added.

Right from her childhood, Tawheeda was inclined toward handicrafts. After sewing, she learnt embroidery, knitting and henna designing. Tawheeda wanted to be a financially independent woman, and challenges in life further bolstered her passion to achieve the same. In 2014, Tawheeda participated in a competition organized by Zainabia Institute in Maisuma Srinagar, where she won the first position and was awarded a sewing machine.

"It was a turning point in my life. I had the opportunity to start my own small boutique with a sewing machine at home," she said. Tawheeda did start the boutique. But for her, earning money was not the only goal. She wanted to empower women and soon opened a training centre 'Shining Star Boutique', and then an ITI centre in 2018. Later, she and her team managed to bring four sewing machines and today they have more than 35 of them.

From her early days in 2014 to be able to train around 1,200 girls till now, Tawheeda has come a long way. Many of her students were trained for free and are now running their own boutiques. "There are some at my centres who suffer from physical disabilities, and there are those who are highly educated. Everyone has to take a different approach to learning," she said.

Tawheeda's boutique currently employs around 35 people. She also runs the Shining Star Society (NGO) through which she provides free training to women. Tawheeda is also very active on social media where she uploads videos on sewing and cutting training for women who cannot attend the training at her boutique. "I upload training lessons on my YouTube channel where students learn at home and contact me for more details," she said.

Tawheeda has also received several awards for her services to society. On March 7, she received the Women's Business Trophy from the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Tawheeda was also felicitated by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021 in the presence of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole.

During the pandemic, she received the award at a ceremony at the Sher Kashmir International Conference Center (SKICC). Tawheeda has also received the Emerging Women Entrepreneur Award in New Delhi on the occasion of International Women's Day this year.

