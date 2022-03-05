New Delhi: Yukti Bajaj, a 26-year-old language expert from Delhi, lost her parents when she was a kid leaving her in the guardianship of her grandmother, Sheela Bajaj. With Sheela in her old age now, Yukti is dutifully returning the upbringing by helping her set up a business with the entrepreneurship collaboration taking the Internet by storm.

For 78-year-old Sheela Bhardwaj, age is just a number as she has set up a crocheting business with the help of her loving granddaughter Yukti. Sheetal makes a variety of products like clothes, sweaters, mug warmers, bundles, purses and toys for children. Yukti has also set up a social media page 'Court Craft Hundred' to promote her business and receive orders.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Yukti said she shares a special bond with her grandmother given the special care she received from her after she lost her parents at a young age. The bond grew even stronger after Yukti, a language expert with a private company, started working from home after the Covid lockdown.

During this stint, Yukti got to know how her grandmother was bored while sitting idle at home and has nothing to do. An idea came to her mind to turn her grandmother's childhood hobby of crocheting into a business opportunity. Today, 78-year-old Sheela Bajaj is steadily progressing towards becoming a successful entrepreneur, in which she is getting the full support of her granddaughter.

Yukti does the marketing part as she posts the videos and photos of the items made by her grandmother. Yukti has now made six other elderly women of the locality join her grandmother. The group, which manages to create 10 to 11 different items a day, is getting a good response to the business with Yukti saying that they get three to four orders daily selling in the range of Rs 100 to as high as Rs 850. Sheela has proved that age is just a number teaching us to always keep moving forward and keep working hard come what may.

Also read: "Market Opportunity" & "Necessity" driving women entrepreneurs in TN: IIT researchers