Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The Haldwani Government Medical College imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a student and Rs 25,000 on 43 students of the second-year MBBS batch for ragging juniors at the college. Prof Arun Joshi, principal of the college, said that on December 9, a student of the 2019 batch called freshers to his room on the pretext of informing them about the White Coat Ceremony.

Also read: Students allegedly ragged in Haldwani medical college, video goes viral

The senior and his batchmates, who joined over a video call, but did not reveal their faces abused the juniors and forced them to enact like hens. After the freshers lodged a complaint with the administration, City Magistrate Richa Singh and SP city Harbansh Singh held a meeting with the college's Anti-ragging Committee. The panel then imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the senior student, who took the freshers to his room and expelled him from the hostel for three months. The panel also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on 43 other senior students, who joined over the video call.