Haldwani (Uttarakhand): A video of alleged ragging of students in Haldwani Medical College in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media. In the video, the students, likely the first-year MBBS batch, are seen walking in queue in the campus with their heads shaved.

Principal Arun Joshi refuted the incident of ragging and said "the students shave their heads often and it is not a ragging activity". ETV Bharat does not confirm the veracity of this video. The students have not filed any complaint yet even as the principal said that any action will be taken once a complaint is filed. The video has gone viral on social media even though the students refuse to speak over the matter.