Haridwar: Former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Wakf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, who was released from the jail, said that there is a threat to his life. Releasing a fresh video, Tyagi said that he could be killed in a Fidayeen attackTyagi also said that he would surrender to Haridwar district jail on September 2.

Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, who used alleged indecent speeches during the three-day Dharma Sansad held at Ved Niketan in Kharkhari in Haridwar, has released a video. When the district jails were locked in Roshanabad, some anti-social elements of Jwalapur wanted to come to the jail and attack him. However, this could not happen.

Tyagi said, "The step that I have taken has been taken very thoughtfully, but some people want to attack me in the process of becoming a hero." Tyagi further said that many people supported him in his journey, while some people left him in the middle of the journey. Tyagi had come out of jail for three months on medical bail. He will reach Haridwar on Thursday (September 1) and will surrender in jail on Friday.