Lucknow: A woman alleged that Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi along with eight other people lured her father and entered into a conspiracy for defaming Lucknow Cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi. The cleric was falsely implicated in a 'sexual exploitation case, alleged the woman in the FIR.

The woman has lodged the FIR against Waseem Rizvi and others, in this connection, with Lucknow's Sahadatganj Police Station, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat Lucknow Correspondent.

FIR copy of the complainant

Besides, Waseem Rizvi and his cohorts were putting pressure on the complainant to give 'false testimony' against the Cleric in the court, stated the FIR. The woman also alleged in the FIR that, "When she refused to give false testimony in the court, then Waseem Rizvi then merged my morphed photograph with the Cleric and put it on the social media site."

Besides, the aggrieved woman in the FIR also alleged sexual exploitation of her younger sister by Waseem Rizvi. The woman has appealed to the police for providing security cover to her younger sister as well as removing her 'morphed photograph' with cleric from the social media site.

This was the third FIR lodged against Waseem Rizvi on Friday and the issue dates back to several years ago when two other FIRs had been lodged in 2016 and 2019 also under various Sections of the IPC as well as Section 67 of the IT Act. Brijesh Singh, Station House Officer of Sahadatganj Police Station, said, "Prima facie, we didn't see any direct involvement of Waseem Rizvi in the matter specially the uploading of the morphed photograph. Nonetheless, probe into the matter has begun."