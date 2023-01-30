Chamoli: Amid the land subsidence crisis in Joshimath, a deep pit has developed in the Ravigram ward. This has added to the concerns of the locals as the depth of the pothole is increasing each day. Meanwhile, the authorities continued demolition work in areas affected by land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath.

The five-room rest house of the Public Works Department, which was already in a dilapidated state, has also developed cracks following land subsidence in the Joshimath town of Uttarakhand. Cracks have developed in the walls of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam's (GMVN) guest house also. Furthermore, cracks of one to two metres long have developed on the Badrinath National Highway in Joshimath, which is the only road that leads to Badrinath.

The area has been badly affected by land subsidence. This has posed a new threat to residential buildings in the area. Significantly, the number of structures that have developed cracks in the holy city has increased to 863. For safer rehabilitation of affected families, the district administration has arranged for temporary relief camps with 661 rooms in 91 places with a capacity of 2,957 people.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to shift 130 of the 850 families in Joshimath affected by land subsidence to Pipalkoti village for their permanent rehabilitation. So far, 1024 food kits, 1,229 blankets and 1,382 litres of milk, 136 heaters/blowers, 143 daily use kits, 48 pairs of shoes, 150 thermal wears, 175 hot water bottles, 680 caps, 280 pairs of socks, 250 shawls, 263 electric kettles have been distributed as relief material. Apart from this, the Health Department has conducted check ups on more than 1,273 people staying in the relief camps.