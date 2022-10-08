Uttarkashi: The death toll in the avalanche at Draupadi in Danda 2 in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday has reached 29 even as a search for many others is going on, officials said on Saturday. As per officials, 29 bodies have been recovered from the site. Seven bodies were brought from Advance Base Camp to Matli Helipad on Friday morning while three bodies are still at the Advance Base Camp to be shifted by helicopters with bad weather hampering the operation.

An official associated with the search operation said that as soon as the weather clears, the remaining three bodies will be brought to the Matli helipad. SDRF Commandant K Manikant Mishra said that the seven bodies that were brought on Friday morning have been identified adding that the bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem and will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem.

He identified them as Shubham Sangiri, S/o Diwan Singh, a resident near Lal Kothi Tala Krishnapur Nainital, Deepshikha Hazarika, daughter of Golap Hazarika, a resident of Rupnagar Guwahati Assam, Siddharth Khanduri, son of Harshvardhan, resident of 7/40 Neswala Road Dehradun, Tiklu Zaira Putra Walambuk, resident of Upper Lumpering Buddhist Temple Shillong Meghalaya, Rahul Panwar, son of Shukhir Singh Panwar of Uttarkashi, Nitish, son of Rajveer Singh, a resident of Matindu Sonipat Haryana and Ravi Kumar Nirmal, son of Dhirendra Nirmal, a resident Commanding Office 17 UP BN NCC Prayagraj UP.

It may be noted that a group of 42 mountaineers from an Institute, who went out for training in the high Himalayan region, was hit by an avalanche near Draupadi's Danda 2 mountain peak on Tuesday morning. Following the mishap, one of the worst in mountaineering history, a multi-agency rescue operation aided by IAF helicopters began on the same day and still continues.

Out of the 42-member advance team, 13 people were rescued and a total of 29 people were left stranded. Apart from the Air Force, SDRF, and NDRF, the team of Jammu and Kashmir High Altitude Warfare School Gulmarg is also engaged in the rescue work. Everest winner Savita Kanswal of Launthru village of Uttarkashi and Naumi Rawat of Bhukki village also died in the accident.

Draupadi's Danda mountain peak is situated above Bhukki village in the Bhatwadi block of Uttarkashi.