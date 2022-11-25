Dehradun: The administration of the Dayanand Anglo Vedic (DAV) Post Graduate College in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has barred teachers from holding leadership posts in political and religious organizations, sources said. Besides, teachers associated with any party have been asked to resign by November 26 for which they will have to submit the declaration with the administration.

If any teacher is found active in any organization, strict disciplinary action will be taken against him or her. Principal of DAV PG College KR Jain said that a few days ago some teachers organized a membership event on the college campus and took photographs with leaders of the organizations. The pictures were uploaded on social media.

The administration took cognizance of the matter and a letter was issued that no teacher would be involved in such activities and if involved, disciplinary action would be taken, Jain said. He said a resolution was passed in the college board that a declaration form should be taken to this effect. By November 26, all the teachers will have to submit the declaration.

Significantly, the latest move by the college administration comes as a deviation from the college's legacy on politics. Former Principal of DAV PG College, Devendra Bhasin himself has been an office bearer of BJP. Besides Indians, foreigners including former Prime Minister of Mauritius Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and former Prime Minister of Nepal Lokendra Bahadur Chand have studied at the DAV College.

Indian alumni include former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, former Minister of Government of India Mahavir Tyagi, Brahma Dutt, former Indian Army Chief General BC Joshi, Indian mountaineer Bachendri Pal and scientist Dr. Farooq Sheikh. DAV (PG) College of Dehradun was established during the British period.

Under the direction of Mahatma Hansraj, the first school of DAV College Trust and Management Committee was established on June 1, 1886 in Lahore, Pakistan. In the year 1904, Thakur Puran Singh Negi of Dehradun donated land for the college after which the institute was shifted from Meerut to Dehradun.

It was started as Intermediate College in the year 1922 and in the year 1946 it started functioning as Degree College. Whereas, in the year 1948, DAV was established as a college.