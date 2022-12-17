Dehradun: The Uttarakhand police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against the three persons accused in the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari and submitted it before the Kotdwar Judicial Court. "We are going to file a 500-page chargesheet within 90 days in this case. Around 100 people have been questioned in the matter," Additional Director General (ADG) V Murugesan of Uttarakhand police said in a joint press conference with the probe in-charge of the Special Investigation Team P Renuka Devi.

He further said that the chargesheet has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unethical Business Prevention Act (IBPA). "The chargesheet is being sent to the Hon'ble Court against the three accused under IPC section 302, 201, 120B, 354A and 5(1)V of the Unethical Business Prevention Act. The Narco test and other points are being discussed in the said incident," he added.

The body of 19-year-old Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at a resort run by Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, was recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. She was reported missing for at least six days before the police found her body. Pulkit Arya was arrested for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Two more people--Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar--have also been arrested in the case.

On December 4, the Uttarakhand police said that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case is almost complete with just the Narco tests of the accused remaining, for which they had sought permission from the Kotdwar court to conduct Narco and Polygraph tests of all three accused. Of these three accused persons, two have given their consent for the test while the other one has sent an application to the Court of Judicial Magistrate Kotdwar, Uttarkhand, which will be heard on December 22.