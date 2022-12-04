Dehradun: The Uttarakhand police on Sunday said they are planning to conduct a narco-analysis of all the three accused arrested in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Speaking to the media, ADG Law and Order B Murugeshan said in order to bring out 'the truth' an application would be filed to this end before the Uttarakhand High Court.

"It is said whoever stayed in the VIP suite at the resort was called a 'VIP'. We want the entire situation to get clearer, and therefore have decided to apply to the court for the narcotic tests. After the court's permission, the tests will be conducted," the DGP said. The charge sheet in the case will be filed within the next 10 days, including IPC sections 354, 302, 201, 120B and relevant sections under the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956, he added.

Also read: Nursing student raped by two drunken bikers in Uttarakhand

"Our investigation is proceeding without any fear or favour, and the charge sheet will be produced based on evidence gathered so far. We appeal to the public to maintain restraint and not to spread rumours," he said. The HC order with respect to the case's transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation was still pending, Murugeshan stated. Requesting citizens to have faith in the state police SIT, he also noted that the case was being dealt with in a totally objective manner.

Bhandari, 19, who worked as a receptionist in the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh, was killed by resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two companions in September after refusing to give in to pressure aimed at forcing her to satisfy the carnal desires of clients residing in the VIP suite. Arya and his two aides pushed her from a bridge in Rishikesh for rejecting their proposal on September 18. Hence, a case was registered against the accused.