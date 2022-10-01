An avalanche occurred in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand
Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) : An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple. This has been confirmed by Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay on Saturday.
