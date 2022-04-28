Dehradun: Following its crushing defeat in the Uttarakhand assembly elections earlier in 2021, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday disbanded all its organizational units in the hill state, including its executive committee. The decision came from AAP state in-charge Dinesh Mohnia, who said the party was looking to rebuild itself in the state.

"According to the instructions of the National Convener @ArvindKejriwal of Aam Aadmi Party, all the units of the organization and cell of Uttarakhand are dissolved. The organization will be rebuilt, and the target will be taking politics of work door to door in Uttarakhand. We will keep fighting for the rights of the common man. Will fight-will win," Mohaniya tweeted out, on Thursday.

The announcement comes after a sorry stint during the elections which saw AAP not only failing to win any seats but also a total of 67 candidates - including Chief Ministerial candidate Colonel Ajay Kothiyal - failing to secure their deposits. A total of 33 candidates received less than 1,000 votes. 32 candidates, on the other hand, received less than 5,000 votes.