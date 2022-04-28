New Delhi: Bulldozer politics has gained momentum in Delhi. Although bulldozer action has halted in the Jahangirpuri area, for now, the densely populated localities such as Okhla, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia in south Delhi have come on the radar of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The political leaders and municipal officers are tight-lipped about any new development, but South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan, on Wednesday, instructed a group of councillors and officers to visit Shaheen Bagh, Okhla and Kalindi Kunj areas to take stock of the encroachments. Now, people living there are apprehending that the bulldozer could run on their houses at any time.

Besides, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan, on Wednesday, also said that in the coming days, bulldozers will also run at Shaheen Bagh, Sarita Vihar and Kalindi Kunj localities of New Delhi. "People living in these areas of Delhi have illegally occupied lands. "We are running campaigns against encroachments in Delhi. Rohingyas and Bangladeshis have grabbed lands at many places in Delhi. Encroachments on government lands at Shaheen Bagh have been detected. People have settled on government lands by carving out colonies illegally from Sarita Vihar and Kalindi Kunj."

Attacking the Kejriwal government and previous Congress governments at the Centre, the Mayor said, both the governments facilitated the settlement of infiltrators like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas and didn't care much about the citizens of Delhi. However, the local people said that there was no outside settlement here. Some are living for the last 10 years, some are residing for the past 25 years and they bought the property after paying money to dealers.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, workers from the Aam Aadmi Party took to the streets to protest the demolition of houses in Delhi by the Municipal Corporation. AAP workers demonstrated in front of the BJP headquarters and after covering some distance, the protesters were stopped by the police near the barricades. The Aam Aadmi Party activists raised slogans against the BJP.

Aam Aadmi Party municipal corporation in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that people are being intimidated by the BJP in the name of bulldozers. "BJP councillors and leaders are extorting in the name of bulldozers, which is completely wrong," he alleged. Delhi Congress spokesperson Anuj Atreya, said the BJP government wants to destroy Delhi. Despite BJP being at the helm at the MCD for so many years, Delhi's encroachments were only settled, not removed and now BJP is hell-bent on doing the 'politics of bulldozer' to harass the common man, he alleged.