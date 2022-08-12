Barabanki (UP): Two minor brothers, who had gone missing from their house in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district earlier this week, were found dead, police said. Their bodies were found allegedly floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district. According to the police, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, sons of Ram Kishore, had gone missing on Monday.

The boys had gone to the market with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar and did not return home. Inspector, Fatehpur police station, A.K. Pandey said on Friday that Mahendra, was the main suspect in the incident. He added that Mahendra has been missing since the children went missing and efforts were on to trace him.

"Investigations have revealed that he (Mahendra) was last spotted along with the children on his motorcycle near the canal on Monday. His mobile phone is also switched off since then," Pandey said. Inspector, Satrikh police station, Santosh Kumar said that after the post-mortem examination, the bodies had been handed over to their families. (IANS)