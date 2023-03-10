Kushinagar: In a shocking incident, a 4-year-old girl has been raped by a 16-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. The victim's family alleged that the locals are trying to even as the locals are suppressing the case, the victim's family alleged. The police have summoned both the parties while further action is being taken. The incident has been reported in Kaptanganj police station area of the district.

It is alleged that the 16-year-old accused who lives in the neighborhood of the victim raped the girl twice in the past month. The family alleged that the accused lured their daughter while she was playing at home on the pretext of a toffee and took her with him a month ago. However, he later sexually assaulted the girl, the family said.

The girl's parents said when the girl daughter returned home, she was bleeding from her private parts after which they took her to a private hospital where the sexual assault was confirmed. The girl's father said that the village elders instead of giving justice to them, suppressed the case and did not allow the case to be reported to the police.

This emboldened the accused, who on Sunday raped the girl a second time, the girl's parents said. The girls' father said that the locals again started putting pressure and tried to reconcile the matter. “They started talking about getting the expenses of the girl's treatment from the family of the accused,” he alleged.

The father of the victim filed a complaint against the accused on Thursday and demanded action. Superintendent of Police Kushinagar Dhaval Jaiswal said that after receiving the complaint of the victim's father, both parties were called to the police station on Friday. While police are launching a probe into the case, the accused is absconding since the incident.