Krishnanagar (WB): The body of a minor girl was found floating on the Jalangi river near the banks on Wednesday. Family members of the deceased alleged that she was raped and then murdered by her estranged boyfriend over a love triangle. The incident took place in the Krishnanagar town of the district.

According to police sources, the body was first spotted by locals floating near the bank of the Jalangi river in the Shasthitala area of Krishnanagar on Wednesday morning. Upon being informed of the incident police arrived at the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Locals said that the girl, about 17 years old, is a resident of Krishnanagar. According to the family members of the deceased, she left home last Monday. When she did not return after a long time, her family members started frantically looking for her. They repeatedly called on her mobile numbers but the calls went unanswered.

Police sources said that 24 hours after she went missing, her family members lodged a missing complaint at the Krishnanagar Kotwali police station. They further revealed that after the body of the girl was discovered her parents identified her as their daughter.

Claiming that the deceased was in a relationship with a local youth for almost two years, the mother of the girl alleged that lately her boyfriend was avoiding her and when she used to call him, he did not talk to her properly. She further alleged that lately the youth had gotten into a relationship with another girl and threatened the deceased with murder.

The girl recently lost interest in studies due to emotional turmoil. Her mother said that when she scolded her about it on March 6, she left home in the afternoon. Her family members alleged that the youth along with his friends raped and murdered her. Police said that a case has been lodged and further investigation is going on.