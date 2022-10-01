Aligarh: The health of more than 150 children deteriorated after they were forcibly vaccinated on Friday in a government school in the Dadon police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. All the children were admitted to the local Community Health Centre (CHC).

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party's district president Ram Avtar Yadav said, "150 children were forcibly vaccinated in the government primary school of the district due to which their health deteriorated. The family members alleged that the children were vaccinated without their permission. As soon as I received the information, I immediately took them to the health center." He has accused the school administration and health department of negligence and demanded action against those involved in the matter.

Also read: Covaxin now universal vaccine for adults, children: Bharat Biotech

However, Dr. Avanendra Yadav, medical superintendent of CHC, said, "The children were vaccinated with TD and DPD vaccines, and it is common to notice fever in children after the DPD vaccine, which is a booster dose. They have been provided with medicines and now their health is stable. No children are in serious condition, so there is nothing to worry about."