Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on Shaista Parveen, wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in connection with the murder of advocate Umesh Pal, the key witness in the BSP MLA murder case in 2005. The police and STF have recently recovered video footage that went viral on social media, where Parveen was seen with Umesh Pal's shooter. Officials are looking for Parveen and the other accused, who are all absconding.

The video, which reportedly was captured around five days before the murder, revealed that Parveen went to the house of one of the shooters namely Balli. Police recovered pictures of Parveen and Balli together. Umesh Pal was shot dead outside his house on February 24 in the Sulem Sarai area under the jurisdiction of Dhumanganj police station limits. Umesh Pal succumbed to his injuries soon after the shootout while his two security guards died later while undergoing treatment.

After the incident, Umesh Pal's wife Jaya complained. Based on this, the police registered a case against jailed Atiq Ahmed, his wife Parveen, brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others. A reward of Rs 2.5 lakh has already been announced on the heads of shooters. Earlier, two culprits involved in the incident were killed in a police encounter. Meanwhile, the police deployed many teams to search for the absconding culprits.

It may be mentioned that during a discussion on the Umesh Pal murder case in the Assembly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured of action against the culprits and said that they would be "grounded to dust". Parveen had moved court complaining that her minor sons were missing after being picked by the police. The police had informed that the boys were in the juvenile detention center, but Parveen had reiterated that they were missing.