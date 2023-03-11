Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): A conspiracy was hatched in a filmi style to execute the Umesh Pal murder. After more than two weeks of investigation, the police came to know that before carrying out the Umesh Pal murder, a plan was chalked out to mislead the police on the lines of the 'Drishyam' film starring Bollywood star Ajay Devgn.

The police investigation so far has revealed that in the Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed's son was not supposed to get out of the car during the shootout, but Asad took out the pistol and came out of the car and spoiled the plan by firing rapidly. During the investigation, the police came to know that while planning the murder of Umesh Pal, Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was not included in the plan, but despite this, the conspirators feared that after the incident Asad's name will be anyway included in the case.

Perhaps that was the reason that a conspiracy was hatched on the lines of the film 'Drishyam' to save Asad from murder case. Therefore, Asad's mobile was sent to Lucknow and that mobile was kept in his flat, through which, if needed, an attempt would be made to prove that Asad was in his flat in Lucknow when the murder took place because his mobile location will be visible in Lucknow.

Not only this but cash was also deliberately withdrawn from Asad's ATM card in Lucknow a little before the murder. This also proves that Asad was in Lucknow on that day. Withdrawal of money from his ATM would also be shown in Lucknow only. With the help of this, it would have been proved that Asad was not involved in the murder.

But during the murder, Asad alighted from the car with a pistol and started firing at Umesh Pal. After this, all the planning done to save him failed because the shooter, who came out of the white Creta car in black clothes has been identified as Asad. Police and STF launched a man-hunt to nab Asad Ahmed and they announced Rs Rs 2.5 lakh bounty on his head.

But, till now the teams could not trace the accused. Notably, the police not only launched a search in Uttar Pradeshh, Bihar, but also from West Bengal to Nepal. Apart from the Prayagraj police, UP STF and IG of STF are also engaged in search of Asad. Even after 15 days after the incident, the police could not arrest Asad.