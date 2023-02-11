Meerut: Three persons were killed while two others were seriously injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Saturday, officials said. As per the officials, the road accident took place in the early hours of Saturday near Khardauni village of Incholi police station of Meerut district. An official said that a speeding truck hit a horse-driven buggy carrying five people returning from a procession.

In the accident, three people in the buggy died on the spot, a police official said. The deceased have been identified as Ejaz, Taufiq and Sitaram. All the three deceased were residents of Lavad town. The horse pulling the buggy also died in the accident as per an officail. Besides, two others were seriously injured in the accident, the police official added.

Soon after the accident, a police team from the concerned Incholi police station rushed to the spot. The injured were admitted to the nearest hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. SP Dehat Anirudh Kumar Singh said that all the victims were returning from a wedding in Parikshitgarh to their home in the buggy when the speeding truck hit it.

The treatment of two injured persons is going on, SP Dehat Anirudh Kumar Singh said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. In the meantime, the relatives of the victims have been informed to take the bodies home after post-mortem, the SP Dehat said. The police have seized the truck. The SP said that a case will be registered on the basis of complaint received in this regard.