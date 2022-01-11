Lucknow: After Cabinet Minister of Uttar Pradesh Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from his ministerial post, President of Republican Party of India Dr Ramdas Athawale on January 11 said that his resignation would neither harm BJP nor benefit Samajwadi Party.

“Swami Prasad Maurya had earlier left BSP and joined BJP and now he has decided to leave BJP and go to SP, so it is his wish but his joining Samajwadi Party will neither harm BJP nor benefit Samajwadi Party,” said Athawale.

