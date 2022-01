Lucknow (UP): In a big jolt to Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government, BJP leader and state labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the state cabinet and joined Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

"I resign as Minister of labour, employment & coordination in UP cabinet, due to negligent attitude towards Dalits, backward, farmers, unemployed youth, small and medium businessmen...," Swami Prasad Maurya stated in his resignation letter.

The development comes in a midst of a political hullaballoo in the state weeks before the seven-phase Assembly elections begin on February 10.

