Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Samajwadi Party (SP) suffered a jolt in Kanpur when its six corporators, including Suhail Ahmad, left the party and joined Congress in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Those who left the SP are Suhail Ahmad, who is the leader of the Samajwadi Party corporators in Kanpur Municipal Corporation house, Shibbu Ansari, Shashi, Rakesh Sahu, Abid Ali and Mahendra Pratap Singh.

Congress MLA Suhail Ansari was present on the occasion when the SP corporators took membership in Lucknow. All of them belong to Sisamau Assembly seat.

The switching of loyalty of the SP corporators is a big blow to the party that is preparing to pose a big challenge to the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Suhail Ahmad told reporters, "Everybody knows about the status of the Samajwadi Party in Kanpur. MLA Irfan Solanki has not done anything for his constituency in the last four years, and no development work was done in Sisamau in the last two decades. Moreover, Solanki's personal behaviour is also questionable".

Suhail's differences with Irfan Solanki are not new. He had become a rebel in 2017 elections and even filed his nomination from the Sisamau Assembly constituency. But after the interference of religious leaders and strategists, he withdrew his nomination.

Suhail Ahmad is hoping for a Congress ticket to contest the election from the Sisamau constituency.

IANS

Also read: Congress seeks candidate from Valmiki community for UP polls