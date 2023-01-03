Kaushambi: An outpost in-charge was seriously injured after attacked by a family with stones during a demolition drive in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on late Monday night, officials said. Police arrested three people, including the main accused in the incident, while further investigation was going on.

According to the police, the Karari police received information from Ved Prakash Shukla, Pintu Shukla and Vinod Kumar hailing from Arka Mahaveerpur village of Karari police station area about illegal construction by one Santosh Kumar Saroj, a local. The complainants alleged that Saroj was carrying illegal construction on the disputed land despite a stay by the court.

Soon after the complaint, outpost in-charge Ajit Kumar Upadhyay, along with a team, rushed to the spot and started stopping the construction work. However, accused Santosh Kumar Saroj and his daughters Pooja and Neelam attacked the outpost in-charge and the cops and pelted stones at the police. In the attack, outpost in-charge Ajit Kumar Upadhyay was seriously injured.

On receiving information about the attack, CO Manjhanpur Yogendra Krishna Narayan rushed to the spot with a force of several police stations and sent the injured outpost in charge Ajit Kumar Upadhyay to the district hospital for treatment where he is undergoing treatment. Santosh and his daughter Pooja were also slightly injured in the clashes. Police taken Santosh Kumar Saroj and his daughter, the main accused of the attack, into custody after first aid. Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava reached the district hospital and met the injured outpost in-charge to enquire about his condition.