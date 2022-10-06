Gurugram: Three cops and a hospital employee were injured after being allegedly assaulted by attendants over a quarrel over the cost of medicines at Jeevan Hospital Gurugram, police said. As per police, the police patrolling team in the Bhondsi area had received information from Jeevan Hospital Gurugram near Rithoj village that some people in the hospital were quarreling over asking for money for medicines.

The miscreants had also broken the hand of a hospital employee by beating him with a stick and also abused the hospital staff. A police team reached Jeevan Hospital and tried to pacify the matter by intervening. When questioned about the matter, the two accused attacked the police team with sticks, rods, and bricks brought from their car.

The injured police personnel identified as head constable Anil Kumar and police constables Mohit and Deepak have been admitted to Medanta Hospital Gurugram for treatment where the condition of head constable Anil Kumar is critical. Police have registered a case into the incident at Bhondsi police station.

The two accused have been identified as Sandeep and Manish both residents of Rithoj village. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.