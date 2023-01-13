Budaun (Uttar Pradesh): At a time when one community is targetted in the name of 'Love Jihad', a Muslim girl converted to marry a Hindu in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun. The wedding was solemnised as per Hindu rituals by Pandit K K Shankhadhar at the Agast Muni Ashram in Bareily on Thursday. After converting to Hinduism, Ilma changed her name to Soumya Sharma.

Somesh Sharma, a resident of Parauli village in Budaun met Ilma, a Muslim girl from the same village a few years back. They both fell in love. Somesh moved to Delhi and worked there in a private company. They both wanted to be together so they decided to elope and get married.

Ilma converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Soumya Sharma. Pandit K K Shankhdhar got the couple married in accordance with Hindu traditions at the Agast Muni Ashram in Bareily. Pandit Shankhdhar said, "the couple approached me saying they wanted to get married and because they belonged to different religions, their families wouldn't agree to their marriage."

Pandit Shankhdhar further said, "I asked them about their age and the couple showed me their documents proving they are not minors. The couple also showed me an affidavit saying that they are marrying with their own will and are not being forced by anyone. I got their wedding solemnised as per Hindu rituals."

Increasing instances of inter-religious marriages are reported all over the country these days. Some states are even incentivising inter-caste marriages in a bid to usher in a sense of unity and brotherhood between different groups of people.