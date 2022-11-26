Godda (Jharkhand): A Muslim woman named Muskan Khatun, who left her husband, converted to Hinduism and then married a Hindu, has been given police protection in the face of constant threats given by her family members. She married Ram Kumar was a friend of her estranged husband.

One day, Ram Kumar went to drop Muskan for her intermediate exam. That is when the duo fell in love. They were in a relationship for almost a year. The love between the two grew so intense that Muskan broke the marriage and eloped with Ram Kumar on October 17, 2022, to register their marriage in court.

However, Muskan's family got to know about this and assaulted her on the court premises. Local police had to intervene and take them to a safer place. But, the couple could not get married that day.

The couple reached Bhagalpur and got married in a temple according to Hindu traditions in presence of workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Before marrying Ram, Muskan changed her religion and converted to Hinduism. The couple reached a local court to seek police protection claiming that Muskan's family was threatening to kill them.

Stating in the court, Muskan said, "I got married according to my wish and I am happy with this marriage. I want police protection because there is a threat to my life from my father and uncles." Obliging her request, Muskan has been provided police protection.