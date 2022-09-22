Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) : The Principal of Primary School Dumduma was suspended, after undistributed food grains for mid-day meal were found in the school due to the alleged carelessness of the principal, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) informed on Wednesday.

The principal Aftab Alam was suspended after the video of the huge quantities of undistributed food grains went viral. However, the principal Aftab Alam said that these old food grains from July, 2022 and couldn't be distributed as the students were absent. "The food grains are from the fourth phase of COVID, which was received in July. We couldn't distribute it as 105 students didn't come to school," the Principal said.

The BSA Maniram Singh told ANI that the food grains were not distributed due to the carelessness of the Principal, because of which he has been suspended. "The mid-day meal should have been distributed timely, but it was not done due to the carelessness of the principal, because of which he stands suspended now. Further probe in the matter will be done by the Enquiry Committee," the BSA said. (ANI)