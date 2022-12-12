Lucknow: In a major relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has stayed the proceedings of the criminal case against him in Sultanpur. The stay will continue till the next hearing which is scheduled for January 13. The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh while hearing the petition filed by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In the petition filed by Kejriwal, it was stated that Supreme Court has given him interim relief and exempted him from personal appearance and the petition is still pending in the apex court. So if the trial continues in Sultanpur's district court and meanwhile, his pending petition with SC gets accepted then the entire proceedings of the trial will become futile.

Kejriwal was booked in two cases lodged against him and other AAP leaders at Gauriganj and Musafir Khana police stations of Amethi during the 2014 general election for allegedly disturbing communal harmony and committing various electoral offences.