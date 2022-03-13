Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): Expressing his gratitude to the people of the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj from Unnao said that the way Bhartiya Janata Party registered a landslide victory in three states shows that the people are happy with the tenure of BJP.

He also said that the public has shown the rivals in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand that they do not need any other party other than the BJP.

Maharaj further added that the party will analyse the seats where it lost and will take all the necessary measures. He also said that there was a wave of Prime Minister Modi in Uttar Pradesh as well as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been liked by the people.

He also said that for the first time that the BJP has won all five seats from his parliamentary constituency.

In Uttarakhand, too, people have chosen a better government in the state after seeing the works of Prime Minister Modi, he added.

The Bhartiya Janata Party in a landslide victory won the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections for a second consecutive term in the recently held state elections.

