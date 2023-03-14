Varanasi: The Court of Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act MP MLA) here issued a non-bailable warrant against Congress MP Randeep Surjewala in a 23-year-old case for failing to appear in person before the court. Charges have also been framed against 14 Congress leaders in the case. The next hearing of this case is scheduled on March 18.

On August 21, 2000, the then National President of the Indian Youth Congress, Randeep Surjewala, the State President workers forcibly entered the commissioner's office premises and created a ruckus in protest against the false accusation of Congress leaders in the well-known Sanvasini case. The police arrested Surjewala, Goswami, etc. from the spot. The court took up the last hearing on the matter on Monday.

Surjewala was serving as the All India President of the Youth Congress at that time. Along with him Congress leaders SP Goswami, Ashok Mishra, and Vijay Shankar Pandey, vandalized and pelted stones at the Commissioner's office, for which they were arrested on the spot. A case was registered by the police against hundreds of Congress leaders at the Cantt police station on August 21, 2000.

On behalf of Surjewala, citing the proceedings of the Parliament, an appeal was made to the court to give some other date. Rejecting their application, the court said that the last opportunity for personal appearance is being provided to the accused, and the court has no reason for giving the extra leeway.

Surjewala has in the past filed a discharge application in the court in which he himself presented his side and pleaded for discharge, though the court has been scheduling the case for further hearings since it came in.