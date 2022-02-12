Lucknow: A total of 692 candidates are in the fray for the 5th phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled on February 27.

Voting for the 5th of the 7-phase elections which began on February 10, will be done in 61 assembly constituencies spread over 12 districts. In the 2nd phase scheduled on February 14, 55 assembly seats are going to polls whereas voting will be held in 59 assembly seats in the 3rd phase on February 20, as many seats in the 4th phase on February 23, 61 seats in the 5th phase on February 27, 57 in 6th phase on March 3 and 54 assembly seats on March 7. Counting will be done on March 10, 2022 (Thursday).

For the fifth phase of the nomination process, 963 candidates had filed their nomination papers of whom the nomination papers of 245 candidates were rejected in the scrutiny of the nomination papers, officials said. On Friday, in the process of withdrawal of nominations for 55 assembly seats in 9 districts, 26 candidates have withdrawn their names, after which 692 candidates are left in the electoral fray. Nomination papers were filed for 61 assembly seats in 12 districts of Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Shravasti, and Gonda in the fifth phase.

Thirteen seats are reserved for scheduled castes out of 61 assembly seats up for contest in the 5th phase. According to Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla, in the fifth phase, a total of 2,24,77,494 voters are estimated to cast votes. This includes 1,19,80,571 male voters, 1,04,95,171 female voters and 1752 third gender voters.

Shukla said that the polling time has been fixed by the Election Commission of India from 7 am to 6 pm. The seats going to the polls in the 5th phase are 178-Tiloi, 181-Salon (SC), 184-Jagdishpur (SC), 185-Gauriganj, 186-Amethi, 187-Isauli, 188-Sultanpur, 189- Sadar, 190-Lambhua, 191-Kadipur (SC), 236 Chitrakoot, 237-Manikpur, 244-Rampur Khas, 245-Babaganj (SC), 246-Kunda, 247-Vishwanath Ganj, 248-Pratapgarh, 249-Patti, 250-Raniganj, 251-Sirathu, 252-Manjhanpur (SC) . Similarly 263-Allahabad South, 264-Bara (SC), 265-Koron (SC), 266-Kursi, 267-Ram Nagar, 268-Barabanki, 269-Zaidpur (SC), 270-Daryabad, 271-Rudauli, 272-Haidergarh (SC), 273 -Milkipur (SC), 274- Bikapur, 275-Ayodhya, 276-Goshaiganj, 282-Balha (SC), 283-Nanpara, 284-Matera, 285-Mahasi, 286-Bahraich, 287-Payagpur, 288-Kaiserganj, 289 -Bhinga, 290-Shravasti, 295- Mehnaun, 296-Gonda, 297-Katra Bazar, 298-Colonelganj, 299-Tarabganj, 300-Mankapur (SC) and 301-Gaura.